Bumpy drive for D-Street? GST will be much messier than many feared: Analysts’

Moneycontrol News

The countdown to the ‘One Nation One Tax’ has already started and with just a few days to go for actual implementation on 1st July, most analysts are flagging caution.

The one nation one tax will subsume host of levies, including excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies. It is expected to widen the tax base, and add about 2 percent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The goods & services tax (GST) has many positive factors for the industry but could lead to short-term disruptions in the short term as no one estimate the damage it may cause.

“In the short term, I am little cautious about is GST which will be lot messier than many of us have feared. There could be several months of major dislocation in terms of companies managing and stretched out payments,” Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital Management said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“The near term bad news could trigger profit booking. There is little bit of uncertainty which is priced in. But, at the end of the day we don’t know what this is going to look like because there is no precedent,” he said.

Sanger further added that he am not too sure whether it is fully discounted by the market and our preferred strategy is to be little bit cautious going into it. But, on the other hand, we are not saying that the sky is about to fall.

The GST Council had last month fixed the rates for over 1,200 goods and 500 services -- at the slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. The government is also making sure a smooth transition of business into GST.

With just 4-days left for Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out, the government has deferred implementation of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collection Source (TCS) provisions as well as exempted from registration small businesses selling on e-commerce platform.

Many of the market experts’ hope that GST could be a factor that could lead to some correction in the market. A correction which can be inclined during the implementation of GST as many businesses (formal & informal) have a cautious view given lack of preparedness and knowledge.

“Some industries have a view that they need some more time to understand and implement this new system while some have a view that rates are higher,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The true impact will be known only when the new procedure starts, it could have some hiccups in the supply chain, changes in inventory/revenue and inflationary impact,” he said.

Nair further added that this could lead to volatility in quarterly results (June - Sept) and disturb the trajectory of future earnings story which is anticipated to expand from FY18.

The implementation of GST has caused disruption the world over, so India is not going to be an exception. The markets know this, and so it is factored in the price.

“If there is chaos beyond what is factored in, the markets may slip. But, it is definite that by the time investors realise that the GST implementation has overcome its initial hiccups, the recovery in the markets will be so swift that the Nifty could zoom past the 10K mark in a jiffy,” Dhiraj Relli, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Anyone with more than a one-year horizon should confidently buy on dips. Some of the global investment banks raised their target for Nifty for December 2017, but it is not that large, which leaves limited room for upside,” he said.