Bulls still in charge, buy intra-day dips; mkt valuations unjustifiable: Experts

The bulls continued to charge on the Dalal Street today. The benchmark indices hit fresh highs today with Sensex closing above 30,000 level and Nifty and Bank Nifty hit fresh closing highs.

However, it is difficult to justify valuations in the market currently unless one has a 5-10 year view because in the long-term they don’t matter, says market expert Anand Tandon.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 190.11 points at 30,133.35 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 45.25 points at 9,351.85 despite volatility in late trade, driven by banking & financials and FMCG stocks.

Market expert Sudip Bandopadhyay and Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com both believe that whenever this market gives an intraday it is an opportunity to buy. Liquidity is driving this market and as long as that remains the way it is, it is unlikely that the market will correct significantly, says Bandopadhyay. So the risk to the market is if liquidity dries out on some bad global news, otherwise we are in for excellent times, he adds.

However, one needs to be careful while buying stocks at the current valuations, says Bandopadhyay, adding he would be buying very selectively. He likes the agro-chemicals space and recommends buying Rallis India, where valuations are attractive in this debt free company.

According to Gujral, if we get some good news from global markets then tomorrow would be a good day to add positions in the market.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com say for now, 9250 and 9230 is the immediate support level for Nifty, which traders need to be a close eye on and on the upside one should keep revising and working with targets.