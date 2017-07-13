App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 13, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bulls in control

The Nifty may not have made a massive move, but the way the individual stocks moved, the way the Bank Nifty moved, this is a market in complete and total control of the bulls and the move towards 10,000 is happening rather swiftly.

Anuj Singhal
Anuj Singhal
Stocks Editor | CNBC-TV18

Huge day yesterday for the market. The Nifty may not have made a massive move, but the way the individual stocks moved, the way the Bank Nifty moved, this is a market in complete and total control of the bulls and the move towards 10,000 is happening rather swiftly.

Watch video for more...

tags #CNBC-TV18 Analyst - Markets

