Jul 13, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bulls in control
The Nifty may not have made a massive move, but the way the individual stocks moved, the way the Bank Nifty moved, this is a market in complete and total control of the bulls and the move towards 10,000 is happening rather swiftly.
