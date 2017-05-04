Bulls in charge of current trend; 5 stocks which can give up to 10% return in short term

By Mustafa Nadeem

The Nifty is in a consolidation mode and looks like it will continue for some more time till there is a range breakout. We haven't seen that kind of momentum which has been prevailing in the last couple of sessions.

For the index to move beyond the current range, we need to see a pick-up in volume momentum and activity in the cash market. Instead, the market has been moving in a range in the last couple of days with resistance at 9,350 – 9,380 while support is seen at 9,250 is keeping the lower levels intact.

A breach of this range will provide further direction, with a bias towards positive side since we are in a short-term bull trend.

The simple moving average (SMA) at lower levels are acting as a crucial support which if taken out on a closing basis may be a point of concern for bulls else validity of SMA will keep bulls in charge of the current trend.

Here is a list of top five stocks which could give up to 10 percent return in short term:

Andhra Bank: BUY | Target: Rs 78| Stop Loss: Rs 65 | Return: 10 percent

The stock is in a continuous uptrend and Wednesday’s bullish engulfing pattern suggest that the trend is likely to remain intact with an upward bias. We expect Andhra Bank to test Rs 78 -79 levels in the coming sessions.

TCS: BUY | Target: Rs 2,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,300| Return: 3 percent

The stock is coming out of a triangle pattern on the short time frame with a break of critical resistance placed at Rs2,320. We expect an upside target of Rs2,400 on TCS in the short term.

Hind Unilever: BUY| Target: Rs 965| Stop Loss: Rs 920| Return: 3 percent

The stock is breaking the upward resistance zone placed at Rs933 with a higher volume and after almost two weeks of consolidation. The momentum indicators also present a low-risk entry for momentum trades towards Rs955 - 965 in coming sessions

Dr. Reddy Laboratories: SELL| Target: Rs 2,510 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,640| Return: 3.2 percent

The stock is witnessing a continuous downtrend with a lower top and lower bottom in place along with declining trendline as a stiff resistance. We expect this fall to continue towards Rs2510 in coming sessions

Cipla: SELL| Target: Rs 530| Stop Loss: Rs 565| Return: 4.6 percent

Cipla is in a downtrend making lower bottoms after a recent move on the higher side. It is falling towards lower trajectory placed at Rs565 which will act as a stiff resistance.

We are not able to see this range getting broken on the higher side and thus we maintain our sell side target towards Rs530 in coming sessions.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.