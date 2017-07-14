App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 14, 2017 06:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bulls Charge Ahead: Nifty Bank ends at record closing high

It was a fantastic week for Dalal Street but not a fantastic end. The markets finally snapped a four day record closing to end flat for the weekend. We'll discuss all the market action as well as help you decide whether you should buy, sell or sit tight in this market as our market experts, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL answer all your stock queries.

It was a fantastic week for Dalal Street but not a fantastic end. The markets finally snapped a four day record closing to end flat for the weekend. We'll discuss all the market action as well as help you decide whether you should buy, sell or sit tight in this market as our market experts, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL answer all your stock queries.

Watch videos for more...

tags #Ashwani Gujral #MARKET OUTLOOK #Sanjiv Bhasin

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.