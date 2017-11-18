Bulls calling the shots post Moody’s upgrade; next Nifty target at 10450-10800

Bulls are definitely calling the shots at the moment, and have a huge advantage post the country's sovereign ratings upgrade by Moody's. It is wise to swim in the direction of the current, Kunal Saraogi, CEO at Equityrush.com, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Despite a strong rally seen in last two sessions, Nifty closed the week on a flat note. What is the way ahead for markets for the coming week, and how are markets looking at weekly and daily charts?

A) Despite remarkable volatility seen in the index as well as in the midcap space, Nifty continues to trade in a clear uptrend for almost a year now.

The bullish momentum shows no signs of letting up despite short sellers falling over one another to sell every time markets start to stall.

We have also seen that a large section of the market feels markets must correct significantly after a 25 percent jump in less than a year.

But, if one looks at the long-term Nifty charts, one sees an unbroken sequence of higher bottoms for last several months indicating a robust uptrend.

The pattern clearly indicates that until the time Nifty does not break 10,100 one must not doubt the trend and buy at every opportunity. Let the fear of heights not get in the way.

How far up can it go?

Well, the first target is easy enough. We see a target of 10,450, the recent Nifty high will be the first barrier placed at 10,490, but once Nifty takes that out, it will be in uncharted territory yet again and setting the next target will be tougher.

A bunch of Fibonacci plots indicate a minimum target of 10,800 if 10,450 gives way. So, hold tight and do not second guess the trend while it is in full force!

Q) Does a rating upgrade change the trajectory for India markets and it will make the journey of bulls a lot easier?

A) The Moody's rating upgrade, and the possibility that other agencies might follow on Moody's footsteps will keep the markets buoyant for some time.

Rating upgrades is definitely a shot in the arm for the bulls and will cause more liquidity to come towards our markets. It is good news and may help reverse the FII flows back into secondary markets as well.

Q) What should be the strategy -- buy on dips or sell on rallies in the 3rd week of November?

A) If you are a technical trader, you have little choice but to buy on dips given markets are in a vice-like bull grip. You would be really going against the trend if you sold in the current markets that have everything going on for the bulls at the moment.

Nifty's weekly candle indicates a continued upside given it is a Bullish Hammer albeit a red candle in a strong uptrend. Based on the candle alone one can expect strength to continue in the 3rd week of November too.

The Daily chart has the cushion of the gap that formed on Friday limiting downside in the immediate term.

Q) Any stocks which are looking attractive at current levels based on technical?

A) Plenty of stocks have broken out and are looking attractive on the charts. The ones I like in particular are:

DLF: A clear breakout is seen on the daily and the weekly charts. The stock is likely to get to Rs250 levels and can be bought with a stop loss placed below Rs210.

Jubilant Foodworks: This consumption play has been in a sweet spot for a while now and I expect it to rally towards Rs2000 levels in the next few weeks. One can look to buy the stock with a stop loss below Rs1675.

United Spirits: All liquor stocks are running away and United Spirits remains the leader. It can be bought at the current levels for a rather aggressive target of Rs3400 over the next few weeks.

Q) What is your call on NiftyBank?

A) I continue to have a bullish stance on Nifty Bank especially given the Banking Index has been outperforming the Nifty. I see NiftyBank going to 26,300 levels shortly.