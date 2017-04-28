App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 28, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull market unlikely to end until macros make central banks tighten liquidity: BoAML

"We feel the bull market is unlikely to end until bullish macros make central banks tighten liquidity and we are not yet there," Hartnett says.

Bull market unlikely to end until macros make central banks tighten liquidity: BoAML

Michael Hartnett of Bank of America Merrill Lynch says 2017 total returns for both stocks & bonds have been impressive in the face of Donald Trump disappointment, European Union politics, peak PMI narrative.

According to him, the best explanation could be the USD 1 trillion YTD central bank liquidity supernova.

"We feel the bull market is unlikely to end until bullish macros make central banks tighten liquidity and we are not yet there," Hartnett says.

tags #FII View #Michael Hartnett

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.