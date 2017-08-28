App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 27, 2017 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to move 4 firms to restricted segment for violating rules

Delta Leasing and Finance, Muller and Phipps India, Unimers India and Visu International will be transferred to the Z group from September 1, the BSE said in a notice dated August 24.

BSE to move 4 firms to restricted segment for violating rules

Leading stock exchange BSE will next month shift stocks of four firms to the restricted trading category for not complying with listing rules.

Delta Leasing and Finance, Muller and Phipps India, Unimers India and Visu International will be transferred to the Z group from September 1, the BSE said in a notice dated August 24.

The Z group includes companies that have failed to comply with Sebi's listing requirements.

The firms will be moved to the restricted trading category "due to non-compliances" for two consecutive quarters -- January-March and April-June -- with Regulation 31 of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the exchange said.

Regulation 31 relates to disclosure of shareholding pattern within a timeframe.

The BSE also said the trades in the four scrips executed in the Z group will be settled on the trade-for-trade basis.

Under this segment, no speculative trading is allowed, and delivery of shares and payment of consideration amount are mandatory.

tags #BSE #Market news

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.