App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 07, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to keep seven cos under enhanced surveillance

Leading exchange BSE will move seven firms to the restricted trading category and keep them under enhanced surveillance from tomorrow as part of efforts to safeguard interest of investors in the capital market.

BSE to keep seven cos under enhanced surveillance

Leading exchange BSE will move seven firms to the restricted trading category and keep them under enhanced surveillance from tomorrow as part of efforts to safeguard interest of investors in the capital market.

Shares of these companies would be moved to the trade- to-trade segment under Stage 1 of the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM).

The firms being moved to Stage 1 of enhanced surveillance are Adinath Exim Resources, Dwitiya Trading, Narendra Investments (Delhi), Padmanabh Industries, Purple Entertainment, SS Organics and TPI India.

In the Stage 1, the scrip is moved to the "trade for trade" segment with the permitted price band of five per cent or lower as applicable.

In a circular, BSE said the firms will be moved to Stage I of GSM with effect from May 8.

The exchange has asked trading members to take adequate precaution while trading in the shares of these seven firms, as the settlement would be done on trade-to-trade basis and no netting off would be allowed.

tags #BSE #Market news

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.