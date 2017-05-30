BSE to conduct mock trading session on June 3

Leading exchange BSE will conduct mock trading sessions in equity and other segments on June 3.

Besides equity, BSE would conduct mock trading in equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments.

These sessions would be held on June 3, according to separate circulars issued by the exchange.

Trading members using third party trading platforms can use the opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), BSE said in one of the circulars.

All user IDs approved for algorithmic trading, irrespective of the algorithm having undergone change or not, shall participate in the mock trading session, the exchange said.