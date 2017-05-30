App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 30, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to conduct mock trading session on June 3

Besides equity, BSE would conduct mock trading in equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments.

Leading exchange BSE will conduct mock trading sessions in equity and other segments on June 3.

These sessions would be held on June 3, according to separate circulars issued by the exchange.

Trading members using third party trading platforms can use the opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), BSE said in one of the circulars.

All user IDs approved for algorithmic trading, irrespective of the algorithm having undergone change or not, shall participate in the mock trading session, the exchange said.

