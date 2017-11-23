App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 23, 2017 01:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 8,300-cr corporate bonds

The auction will be conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 1530 hrs to 1730 hrs, after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will auction investment limits tomorrow, enabling foreign investors to purchase corporate bonds worth over Rs 8,300 crore.

The auction will be conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 1530 hrs to 1730 hrs, after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

"Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (worth Rs 8,314 crore) for FII/FPI/ sub-accounts shall be conducted on November 24, 2017 on exchange's 'ebidxchange' platform," BSE said.

A mock bidding session will be conducted today after the close of market hours to check the system's performance, it added.

Earlier this month, corporate debt had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 12,005 crore from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in an auction of investment limits for such securities, much higher than Rs 9,018 crore that was on offer.

tags #BSE #corporate bonds #Market news

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.