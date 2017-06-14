App
Jun 14, 2017 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 18,437-cr govt bonds

Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits for overseas investors to purchase government debt securities worth a staggering Rs 18,437 crore tomorrow.

The auction will be conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt, up to the limit purchased.

A mock bidding session was conducted today to check the system's performance.

"Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits for FII/FPI and sub-accounts shall be conducted on June 15, 2017 on the exchange's ebidxchange platform," BSE said.

During earlier auctions, government bonds were subscribed multiple times, given the huge interest among foreign investors.

To boost inflows of foreign funds into Indian capital markets, regulator Sebi in April raised the FPI investment limit in central government securities to Rs 1.85 lakh crore from Rs 1.52 lakh crore.

