BSE revises circuit limit of PSP Projects, 10 others

In order to curb excessive volatility, leading bourse the Bombay Stock Exchange has revised the circuit limit for shares of 11 companies, including the construction firm PSP Projects.

The new limits, which were changed on June 9, will be effective from tomorrow and ensure stock prices do not fluctuate beyond a prescribed level during a session.

As per a BSE notice, a circuit limit of 20 percent has been set for PSP Projects, which made its trading debut on the bourse as well as on NSE last month.

Besides, the exchange has set a circuit limit of 10 percent for Emkay Global Financial Services and Binny Ltd.

Also, a circuit limit of 5 percent has been fixed for Emami Infrastructure, Vibrant Global Capital, Bodhtree Consulting, Nikhil Adhesives, Amrapali Industries, Cals Refineries and Industrial Investment Trust.

Trilogic Digital Media will have a circuit limit of 2 percent, according to the notice.

Among the 11 firms, while PSP Projects commands the highest market capitalisation at Rs 960.84 crore, Trilogic Digital Media has the lowest with Rs 5.57 crore.

Circuit filter mechanism is used by BSE to keep in check excessive volatility in a scrip. It is the maximum fluctuation that is allowed in a stock in a session.