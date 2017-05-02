App
May 02, 2017 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

BSE revises circuit limit of 4 firms

In order to curb excessive volatility, leading bourse BSE has revised the circuit limit for shares of four companies.

The new limits, effective today, will ensure stock prices do not fluctuate beyond a prescribed level during a session.

As per a BSE circular, a circuit limit of 5 per cent has been set for Aravali Securities & Finance and Anshu’s Clothing.

Besides, the exchange has set a circuit limit of 2 per cent for Diamant Infrastructure and Kanishk Steel Industries.

Circuit filter mechanism is used by BSE to keep in check excessive volatility in a scrip. It is the maximum fluctuation that is allowed in a stock in a day.

The circuit filters will be changed from their existing levels in the four scrips with effect from May 2.

