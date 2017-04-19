BSE, NSE to launch F&O series in 16 cos from April 28

Leading bourses BSE and NSE will introduce futures and options (F&O) contracts in 16 companies including Fortis Healthcare, Mahanagar Gas and Multi Commodity Exchange of India from next week.

The other firms are -- NBCC India, Berger Paints, Can Fin Homes, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Nestle India, Godfrey Phillips India, Bajaj Finserv, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Balrampur Chini Mills, Raymond, Balkrishna Industries and V- Guard Industries.

In a circular, BSE said these 16 securities will be available for trading in equity derivatives segment with effect from April 28.

Separately, NSE said that F&O contracts will be available for trading in these companies.

Currently, there are over 200 securities available in the F&O segment for trade.

In July 2015, markets regulator Sebi had made a steep hike in the minimum investment size for any equity derivative product to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. Besides, the minimum lot size of an equity derivative contract had been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

A derivative is a security derived from a debt instrument, share, loan, whether secured or unsecured, or any other form of security.