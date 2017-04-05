App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 04, 2017 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE, NSE to keep five cos under enhanced surveillance

BSE, NSE to keep five cos under enhanced surveillance

Leading bourses BSE and NSE will move five companies to the restricted trading category and keep them under enhanced surveillance from tomorrow. Shares of these companies would be moved to the trade- to-trade segment under Stage 2 of the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM). BSE would move Pentokey Organy (India), Super Domestic Machines and Fraser And Company to Stage 2 of GSM, while NSE would place Farmax India under this mechanism.

Both the exchanges would also keep VKS Projects under enhanced surveillance.

In two separate but similarly-worded circulars, the exchanges said trading in the shares of these companies would be shifted to trade-to-trade segment category under Stage 2 of GSM from April 5.

The exchanges also said that Additional Surveillance Deposit (ASD) of 100 percent of trade value would be collected from the buyer. GSM framework has six stages and ASD, which is charged to the buyer of the transaction, becomes applicable from the second stage onwards.

According to the circulars, the applicable price band for the scrips would be 5 percent or lower.

Last month, the bourses had decided to keep more than 800 companies under GSM framework in order to check any abnormal rise in stock price that is not commensurate with the firms' financial health.

tags #Additional Surveillance Deposit #BSE #Business #Farmax India #markets #NSE #Pentokey Organy #scrips

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.