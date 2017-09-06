App
Sep 06, 2017 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE-listed cos' promoters pledged Rs 2.61 lakh crore shares in August

The value of shares pledged by the promoters of BSE-listed companies in the country marginally declined to Rs 2.61 lakh crore at the end of August compared to the preceding month.

The value of pledged shares stood at Rs 2.64 lakh crore at the end of July 2017.

According to data provided by BSE, till August this year, pledging of shares was seen in as many as 3,062 of the 5,100 BSE-listed companies. Share pledging is typically done by promoters to raise funds either in the same company or for financing other projects.

High pledging levels are typically not considered a good sign by the investors as a downturn in the market price can lead to invocation and change in management.

Promoters of as many as 466 companies pledged upto 30 per cent of their respective holdings, while 143 firms saw 30-50 per cent of the promoter's holding being pledged, in August. Further, there were some 86 companies in which 50-75 per cent of the promoter's holding was under pledged.

