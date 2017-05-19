App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 19, 2017 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE includes Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors DVR in Sensex

State-owned GAIL will move out of the Sensex, Asia Index -- an equal venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and the BSE -- said in a circular.

BSE includes Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors DVR in Sensex

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors DVR (Differential Voting Right Share) will be included in the BSE's benchmark Sensex from June 19.

State-owned GAIL will move out of the Sensex, Asia Index -- an equal venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and the BSE -- said in a circular.

Further, a host of changes have been made in BSE 100, BSE 200, BSE 500, Sensex Next 50 and sectoral indices such as Teck and carbonex.

The reconstitution in BSE indices will be effective from June 19, Asia Index said.

Bharat Electronics, IDFC Bank, ABB India, SAIL and Canara Bank will make an entry in Sensex Next 50, replacing Oil India, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Oracle Financial Services Software, Bajaj Holdings and Investment and Reliance Communications.

BSE 100 index would see Bajaj Finserv, Petronet LNG, Piramal Enterprises, Shree Cement, MRF, Container Corp Of India, Pidilite Industries, Havells India, Bharat Electronics, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and IDFC Bank coming in.

Those moving out of the BSE 100 index are Union Bank of India, Jindal Steel & Power, Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, GMR Infrastructure, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, United Spirits, Hindustan Zinc, Federal Bank and Housing Development & Infrastructure.

tags #Market news

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.