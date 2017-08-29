App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 28, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE gets Sebi's nod for another 5-yr term for Ashishkumar Chauhan as CEO

BSE has received markets regulator Sebi's no-objection for another five-year term for its chief Ashishkumar Chauhan.

BSE gets Sebi's nod for another 5-yr term for Ashishkumar Chauhan as CEO

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday said it has received markets regulator Sebi's no-objection for another five-year term for its chief Ashishkumar Chauhan, who has steered a strong turnaround and a highly successful IPO of the bourse with strong business expansion.

Chauhan, who joined BSE as Deputy CEO in 2009, was made MD and CEO for a period of five years with effect from November 2, 2012.

At a meeting held earlier this month, the board approved re-appointment of Chauhan as BSE's Managing Director and CEO for a further period of five years from November 2, 2017 to November 1, 2022.

"BSE is please to announce that Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given its no objection to the reappointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as MD and CEO of the company vide its approval letter dated August 24," the exchange said in a statement.

This would be subject to approval from the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Chauhan also happens to be one of the founding team members of National Stock Exchange (NSE) where he worked from 1992 to 2000.

From 2000 to 2009, he worked as the President and Chief Information Officer of Reliance group and was also the CEO of the IPL cricket team Mumbai Indians in its formative years.

At BSE, he is credited with reviving Asia's oldest exchange and for making it the fastest exchange in the world with less than 6 microseconds response time.

Chauhan holds a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Bombay and a PGDM from IIM Kolkata.

He is known for introduction of mobile trading, online real-time surveillance systems and for launching several new products across various market segments such as SMEs, currencies, mutual funds and corporate bonds.

Under his leadership, the BSE also set up the country's first international exchange, India International Exchange, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year at Gandhinagar, GIFT City.

He has successfully completed the IPO of BSE which was pending for over 10 years. The IPO was oversubscribed 51 times with close to 12 lakh applications in January 2017.

tags #Current Affairs #markets

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.