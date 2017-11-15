App
Nov 14, 2017 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE changes methodology for S&P BSE 500 index

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said all constituents of largecap, midcap and smallcap indices will be eligible for inclusion in the S&P BSE 500 index.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The new methodology will become effective from next month.

Currently, all common equities listed on the exchange are considered eligible for S&P BSE 500 index. This excludes firms classified in Z group, suspended companies, those objected by BSE's Surveillance Department and firms that are traded under a permitted category and on the SME platform.

As per the new methodology, "constituents of the S&P BSE AllCap" will be eligible for the index, the exchange said in a circular.

The S&P BSE AllCap comprises the largecap, midcap and the smallcap. It is a comprehensive, rules-based index that seeks to measure the performance of the Indian stock market.

The index is operated by Asia Index — an equal venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE.

"Effective prior to the market open on Monday, December 18, 2017, in conjunction with the December 2017 rebalancing, Asia Index will implement the...methodology change," the exchange noted.

tags #BSE #Current Affairs #Market

