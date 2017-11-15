App
Nov 14, 2017 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE appoints S Ravi as its new chairman

Eminent chartered accountant Sethurathnam Ravi has been appointed as the chairman of the leading stock exchange BSE.

 
 
Ravi, who was a public interest director at the BSE, replaces Dhirendra Swarup.

Ravi, who was a public interest director at the BSE, replaces Dhirendra Swarup.

In a regulatory filing, BSE said that Sebi has "approved the appointment of Ravi, public interest director as the chairman of the board of directors of the company with effect from November 13, 2017".

He has experience of holding a number of positions on the board of banks, financial institutions and asset management companies in the financial sector.

Presently, Ravi serves as a director on boards of various companies such as IDBI Capital Markets Services, UTI Trustee Company, S Ravi Financial Management Services, SMERA Ratings, SBI-SG Global Securities, IDBI Bank, STCI Finance, Tourism Finance Corporation of India and BOI Merchant Bankers.

Besides, he is member of the working group, constituted by Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, for suggesting possible modalities for creation of an institutional structure on corporate social responsibilities matters.

Also, he is a member of Sebi's takeover panel, as well as mutual funds advisory committee.

