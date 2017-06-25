Brace for corrections! 5 stocks which can give up to 15% return in short term

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty50 close 0.14 percent lower for the week ended June 23rd and is likely to consolidate further in a narrow range as long as it stays below its crucial resistance level of 9,700.

The index which was expected to hit fresh highs before June expiry could languish around support levels unless bulls push Nifty50 beyond 9,700-9,709.

The last couple of days of the concluded week must have scared so many market participants as we saw some early signs of broader market destruction, suggest experts.

Everything looked hunky-dory till the first half of Thursday as the Nifty was gradually marching towards the 9,700 mark.

“We were also expecting one more attempt to test the 9700 mark, which we believe could be a good exit opportunity for the short term traders. It seems that the market respected these levels as the intra-week attempt towards 9700 eventually got sold into,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst Technical, and Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Now, whether, the market would give one more opportunity or not, it’s difficult to comment on. In the case of this opportunity, we would once again advise to book profits and stay light as the market is now gearing up for a much-awaited correction in the market (before resuming its larger degree uptrend),” he said.

Sameet further reiterated that one should use any bounce back towards 9680 – 9720 to exit existing longs and stay light in the market for a while.

Investors are advised to stay light on indices but stock specific opportunities still exist. We gave collated a list of top five stocks which could offer upside up to 15 percent in the short term:

Analyst: SMC Capital

ICICI Bank: BUY| Target Rs 330| Stop Loss Rs 275| Return 13%| Time 1-2 months

The stock closed at Rs 291.85 on 23rd June 2017. It made a 52-week low at Rs 200.98 on June 24, 2016 and a 52-week high of 297.61 on May 31, 2017. The 200 days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently at Rs 256.21.

After a decent up move from 255 to 295 levels, the stock is continuously trading sideways in the range of 285-295 for three weeks with a positive bias. In consolidation, technical indicators have been average out and are ready to give the decent upside so buying is anticipated from current levels.

Therefore, one can buy in the range of Rs 287-289 levels for the upside target of Rs 320-330 levels with a stop loss below Rs 275.

Petronet LNG: BUY| Target Rs 480| Stop Loss Rs 418| Return 9%| Time 1-2 months

The stock closed at Rs 438.25 on 23rd June 2017. It made a 52-week low at Rs 274.70 on June 24, 2016 and a 52-week high of Rs 459 on May 22, 2017. The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently at Rs 388.33.

The short term, medium term and long term bias are positive for the stock. It is trading in the range of Rs 425-455 levels from past few weeks with a positive bias. Moreover, consolidation is considered as healthy sigh after up move, which indicates that old trend is intact and new move is going to start.

Therefore, one can buy in the range of Rs 432-436 levels for the upside target of 470-480 levels with a stop loss below Rs 418.

Analyst: Pritesh Mehta, Head of Technical Research at IIFL Private Wealth

Balrampur Chini: BUY| Target Rs 169| Stop Loss Rs 146| Return 15%

Failure to break above the multiple tops around three-digit gann number of 169 resulted in a sharp decline in the month of June. So far, the stock in this month has declined by 4 percent. However, recent structure clearly highlights that selling pressure has come to an end.

On the weekly chart, the stock has taken the support of it 35-weekly EMA. The same also coincides with the midpoint of the current gann channel.

Thereafter, it went into a period of base formation. In Thursday’s trade, it attempted a breakout from recent consolidation. However, it failed to confirm a close above Rs 153. Despite Thursday’s setback, base building pattern suggests a strong move on the horizon as the stock has reversed from an important moving average support point.

Based on above-mentioned parameters, we recommend a buy on Balrampur Chini above Rs 153 with a stop loss of Rs 146 for a target of Rs 169.

Godfrey Phillips: BUY| Target Rs 1390| Stop Loss Rs 1240| Return 10%

It is in a strong uptrend since December 2016. It is moving higher with the support of its rising trendline which coincides with the support of 21-weekly EMA, wherein every decline is met with buying interest.

The action of last five weeks could easily term as contraction within a triangle pattern. Any kind of consolidation in an up trending stock tends to break on the upside. It confirmed a positive break in Thursday’s trade which suggests that the stock has resumed its prevailing uptrend following a phase of congestion.

Harmonics suggests that it is currently on the last leg of ABCD pattern. The last leg tends to be explosive in nature. So, a swift up move is expected in the near term. Based on above rationales, we advise traders to create longs above Rs 1,285 with a stop loss of Rs 1,240 for a target of Rs 1,390.

Siemens: BUY| Target Rs 1440| Stop Loss Rs 1320| Return 8%

After an extended decline since the second week of May 2017, the stock found support around its 13-weekly EMA. This moving average support has been in place since February 2017, wherein every dip resulted in a buying opportunity.

After marking a low of Rs 1,299, it began a process of the base building which was in place for two weeks. Recent low coincided with the midpoint of the current gann channel. In Thursday’s session, it also provided a breakout from the recent consolidation at the bottom.

Moreover, it also registered a breakout from the resistance of downward sloping trendline, which suggests that the selling pressure has exhausted. We expect the stock to witness follow-through buying and build on the recent uptick. Buy Siemens above Rs 1,356 with stop loss of Rs 1,320 for target of Rs 1,440.