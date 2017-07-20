Book profits on bounce towards 9950-10000; 5 stocks which can give up to 11 percent return

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty50 index closed near 9,900 levels on Wednesday, erasing all losses of Tuesday session. The overall structure still looks good but on higher side 9,945 would be an important level to watch.

If closed above 9,945 then we may see index to touch its psychological level of 10,000 otherwise we may see heave of profit booking on the benchmark.

On derivative hands, highest open interest seen in 9800 PE followed by 9700 PE and on the higher side 10000 CE has the highest open interest followed by 9900 CE. The current expiry option structure indicates Nifty to trade in 200 points range 9,800-10,000.

We believe holding 9800 levels, the uptrend will be intact whereas any closing below 9800 levels will make index weaker and we may see more profit booking in the index.

For traders, we recommend booking profit on every rise near 9,950-10,000 while any dip near 9,850 can be used to make fresh longs with keeping stop out below 9,800.

Here is a list of five stocks which can give up to 11 percent return in short term:

Capital First: BUY | Target Rs 810 | Stop Loss Rs 710 | Upside 7 percent

After touching its 52-weeks high, the stock went in correction mood and took pause at 50 percent retracement support. But, from there, we have seen prices consistently went northwards.

Recently, the stock has broken its strong resistance of Rs730 and closed above the same. On Wednesday session, the stock bounced from the same support of Rs730 with good volume.

We feel that the stock has already cached the momentum and has the strength to go up to Rs810 levels in the near term. Bonanza recommends a buy on stock at current levels or any dip near Rs730 zone for the target of Rs810 with keeping a stop loss below Rs710 on a closing basis.

Hindalco: BUY | Target Rs 235 | Stop Loss Rs 200| Upside 11 percent

The stock was consolidating for more than five months and recently it has given a convenient closing above Rs205 hinting more upside in the near-term.

If we look at volume part we have witnessed steady growth in volume along with the price that’s making the stock more attractive at the moment.

We expect the stock to move northwards and immediate target can be seen near 235 zone, one needs to keep a stop loss below 200 levels on closing basis.

Sobha: BUY| Target Rs 451| Stop Loss Rs 380 | Upside 11 percent

The stock has given triple bottom breakout in late March and thereon stock managing above 350 zone. Again on the weekly chart, it seems stock is ready to break bullish flag pattern. The stock has strong support around 200-DMA on the weekly chart at Rs350 levels.

On the daily chart, the stock rose after forming positive divergence and we have witnessed strong rally from 240 to 420 level. Recently, the stock has given one more range breakout in presence of decent volume hinting stock in the mood to continue its overall trend.

Bonanza recommends a buy on the counter for the target of 451 with keeping stop out level below 380 on a closing basis.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research: BUY | Target Rs 360| Stop Loss Rs 310| Upside 10 percent

The stock is trading in a consolidation phase since long and recently the stock has a bounce after taking support from its 200 DMA on the weekly chart.

On the daily chart, stock has given decisive breakout above its small range with strong volume. The stock is trading above all strong DMA’s on weekly as well as daily chart suggesting strength.

On the flip side, Rs333 would strong resistance for the stock, any closing above 333 will can take stock towards Rs360 levels.

Traders can go long on the stock at current levels to any dip near Rs315 for the targets of Rs360 and keep a stop out level below Rs310 on a closing basis.

Cummins: BUY | Target Rs 1030 | Stop Loss Rs 920 | Upside 7 percent

The stock moved in a range of Rs880-960 and on Wednesday session it has given a crucial breakout above Ra960 with strong volume hinting next move towards Rs1030 levels in the near-term.

If we look at the weekly chart, the stock has given a breakout above Rs950 level and then touched 1090 levels, again we expect the stock to repeat history.

The momentum indicator RSI reading near 57 on the weekly chart which is considered to be bullish zone. Holding Rs 950, we expect the stock to move towards Rs1030. Traders can initiate a long position in counter with keeping a stop loss below Rs920 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.