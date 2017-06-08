Book profit near 9,700 on Nifty; 5 stocks which can give up to 16% return in short term

Bonanza Portfolio

The Nifty closed higher on Wednesday after a volatile session. The Bank Nifty closed on lifetime high after the RBI policy announcement.

The Nifty is struggling near its strong resistance of 9700 and we have witnessed profit booking at this level but at the same time, we have seen very good buying on the lower side which is pushing the index to higher.

We expect markets is looking at buying on dip so any dip needs to be absorbed.

On the derivative side 9700 CE having highest open interest acting as strong resistance any closing above same will unfold targets of 9750-9780 and on the downside 9500 PE having highest open interest followed by 9600 PE making strong support.

The Nifty is trading in the range of 9580-9700 and we expect the market will trade in a range until index breaks on either side for next move. We recommend every dip will be buying opportunity while one can take profit near 9,700 levels.

Top five Technical picks which can give return up to 16 percent in short-term.

Raymond: BUY | Target Rs 800 | Stop Loss Rs 695 | Upside 10%

The stock is moving northwards by giving decisive breakout every time. On Monday, the stock has given a consolidation break with a strong volume hinting that the stock is ready to continue its long-term momentum.

On the weekly charts, the stock has formed a Dragonfly Doji pattern followed by hammer candle pattern which stands for reversal -- giving positive signs.

The momentum indicator such as relative strength index (RSI) reading at 66 which is also positive territory. For the trading purpose, we recommend traders to buy the stock for the target of Rs800 and keep a stop out below Rs695 on a closing basis.

M&M: BUY| Target Rs 1500 | Stop Loss Rs 1400 | Upside 5%

On Wednesday session, the stock has given a vital flag breakout with volume hinting more upside in the near term. On the daily chart, stock making higher high higher low formations which is bullish in nature. The stock is trading above all strong DMA’s like 200-100-50 on both daily and weekly charts.

For trading perspective, one can initiate a buy on the counter at current levels for the targets of Rs1,500 by keeping stop out below Rs1,400 levels on closing basis.

Mindtree: BUY| Target Rs 575| Stop Loss Rs 510 | Upside 7%

It seems that the stock has formed the bottom and is now ready to move northwards.

On the daily chart, the stock is trading in a higher high higher low formation which is bullish in nature, along with that, the stock has given three breakouts including recent break above 550 zone, hinting stock ready to move towards its crucial level of 575.

Though we have witnessed profit booking in IT stock on Wednesday session, we expect Mindtree to trade on the positive side.

Holding above Rs510 zone, we expect stock have potential to go towards Rs575 thus we recommend a buy call on stock at current levels to any decline with keeping stop out below Rs510 closing basis.

ICICI Prudential: BUY| Target Rs 460| Stop Loss Rs 393 | Upside 9%

The stock is trading in a strong uptrend and on Wednesday session stock has broken its lifetime high with strong volume hinting stock is all set to go much higher. The stock has given consolidation break of nearly two-month with strong volume.

We expect the price to move northwards in near term, thus Bonanza recommends a buy call on stock at the current level or on any correction for the targets of 460 in near term by keeping stop out level at 393 on a closing basis.

V-Guard: BUY | Target Rs 220 | Stop Loss Rs 170 | Upside 16%

After correcting from 217 levels stock has taken pause at its fresh demand zone of 180 and we witnessed buying hands in a counter near 180.

On the daily chart, the stock has given a breakout above its small consolidation area in presence of volume. The stock is trading above its 50-EMA which is a bullish sign and 100-DMA reading near Rs170 zone which is considered to be strong support for a call.

On the weekly chart, the stock has formed hammer candle pattern after forming a red candle suggesting a reversal in the near-term.

Considering above evidence, Bonanza recommends a buy call on stock at a current price to any decline up to 184 levels for the targets of 220 with maintaining stop loss below 170 on a closing basis.

: The author is Senior Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.