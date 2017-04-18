Bonds and rupee weaken, to remain range-bound for rest of April

Moneycontrol News

The 10-year benchmark yield closed at 6.847 percent on Monday, up 2.5 basis points over its previous close.

The benchmark yield had fallen to 6.76 percent last week on expectations that retail inflation would ease. Bond yields have a direct co-relation with inflation; higher the inflation, higher the yield.

However, yields have been rising since then on additional liquidity following the RBI’s intervention to bail out some foreign banks which did not have securities to deliver after having short sold them.

“Supply has been really short over the last couple of months,” said Ajay Manglunia, Senior Vice President and Head – Fixed Income at Edelweiss Securities.

“There have been hardly any new issuances, especially on the corporate side, and this has led to Indian bonds trading with a weakening bias,” he said.

Manglunia added that once corporates come to the market for funds beginning May, yields across the board are expected to come under pressure. Analysts see the benchmark bond yield moving between 6.80 percent and 6.90 percent over the coming week.

Meanwhile, the rupee started the week on a low, weakening 11 paise from its close on Thursday to 64.52 against the dollar, as domestic equity markets fell for sixth time in seven trading sessions. However, currency traders feel the rupee may not depreciate much as foreign inflows — both in equities and debt - remain strong.

“There is still room for more inflow, particularly in the debt market,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities.

“The rupee has been outperforming since February, when the RBI changed its stance on liquidity. The RBI’s hawkish stance at the moment augurs well for the rupee since it makes our yields more attractive for investors abroad,” he said.

He added that the rupee could be range-bound between 64.20 and 64.80 for the rest of April.