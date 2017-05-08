Bond yields may rise further as inflation pressures loom: HDFC Bank's Parthasarthy

Moneycontrol News

Domestic bond yields have been moving between 6.92 percent and 7 percent over the last few weeks because of excess liquidity in the system. In the absence of fresh triggers, analysts see yields staying within this range for a while.

However, Ashish Parthasarthy, Treasurer at HDFC Bank feels yields could rise because of RBI’s reluctance to cut rates. The Centre has kept the repo rate—the rate at which it lends short term funds to banks—unchanged in the last couple of meetings, citing inflation concerns.

Bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions; in a rising interest rate environment, bond prices tend to fall as yields rise.

“There are a lot of forecasts that show that eventually, towards the end of the current financial year, inflation will go up,” said Parthasarthy in an interview to Moneycontrol. “Also, the US is hiking rates. So, the general view in the market is that yields are likely to go up from here on.”

The treasurer observed that though the high amount of liquidity is keeping yields locked in a tight range, there is nothing pushing yields downward. “So, it’s safe to say that there is no bullish bias in the market anymore,” he said.

Also, since the beginning of the current fiscal year, insurance companies have been buying bonds quite heavily, thereby keeping yields from rising sharply. But buying by insurance companies is typically a first quarter phenomenon as they usually find themselves with increased inflows during this period.

Therefore, once the quarter is concluded, there could be a sharp rise at the longer end of the yield curve. Yields on instruments with tenures more than 20 years could possibly skyrocket and yields on instruments with tenures of between 10 and 20 years could rise with increasing supply. Yields on shorter-term instruments, however, are expected to trade in a thin band as long as there is surplus liquidity in the system.

“I would say that the 10-year benchmark yield will be very range bound in the short term, 6.95-7 percent. I do not see it significantly outside that band,” Parthasarthy said. “Six months down the line, a new benchmark will have come. The new one could be trading between 6.97-7 percent, having being issued at a lower rate if they issue it now.”

Speaking about the corporate bond market, Parthasarthy said that supply has dried out over the last one month or so. There hasn’t been much demand either, especially from mutual funds, which are traditionally the biggest buyers of corporate bonds.

So far, yields on bonds issued by public sector undertakings like NTPC and Power Finance Corporation have stayed in a narrow range of 7.45 percent to 7.75 percent, depending on the tenure of the instrument. However, according to Parthasarthy, the market for corporate bonds is not as conducive now as it was over the last year or two.

“The demand is also not that high for the corporate bonds. I would say that in the last 15 days to one month, it has been a lacklustre market,” the treasurer said. “Over the last one and a half to two years, there was a lot of interest, both from the buying side and the selling side. Come this year, however, the market is not that liquid. The gap between the lending rates and market rates has also come down; MCLRs are around the 8 percent level.”