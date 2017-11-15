Bond yields continue to trend higher amid rising inflation: Dhawal Dalal

e expect bond yields to remain rangebound in the near term in absence of any positive triggers, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC.
Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Bond yields continue to trend higher amid rising inflation and unwinding of positions. Sentiment is weak amid continued supply pressure and uncertainty on oil prices and its impact on inflation going forward.""Market participants are unwilling to build positions despite yields looking attractive. We expect bond yields to remain rangebound in the near term in absence of any positive triggers," he added.