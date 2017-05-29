Bond yield likely to trade in 6.63-6.67% range: Edelweiss

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss says the domestic bond markets have not seen much favourable impact of the recent downward trajectory of crude prices and soft US treasury yields.

This rangebound trend in bond yield is expected to continue till the onset of the monsoon and next week's monetary policy review, he feels.

Manglunia says the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.63-6.67 percent today.