Jun 05, 2017 09:44 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bond yield likely to trade in 6.59-6.64% range: Manglunia

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said the bond markets have seen some position building ahead of the policy on expectations of a relatively dovish tone at this week's monetary policy review.

This can drive further buying today, however the momentum might be limited as participants might prefer to adopt a cautious stance, according to him.

The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.59-6.64 percent today, Manglunia said.

