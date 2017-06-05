Jun 05, 2017 09:44 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Bond yield likely to trade in 6.59-6.64% range: Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said the bond markets have seen some position building ahead of the policy on expectations of a relatively dovish tone at this week's monetary policy review.
This can drive further buying today, however the momentum might be limited as participants might prefer to adopt a cautious stance, according to him.The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.59-6.64 percent today, Manglunia said.