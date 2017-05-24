Bond prices seen rising on easing inflation, hopes of positive RBI commentary

Moneycontrol News

Bond prices are likely to rise some more before settling down, as inflation is easing, bond market traders say. The rally is also being driven by hopes of some dovish comments by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its June 6-7 policy review.

Over the last couple of weeks, yields on both government securities and corporate bonds have fallen by 10-15 basis points, across tenors. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

The yield on old 10-year benchmark bond – 6.97 percent, 2026 – which is still being traded more than the new benchmark, has fallen by more than 15 basis points over the last one month.

Even the new benchmark bond, which was issued with a coupon of 6.79 percent on May 12, is now trading at a yield of 6.67 percent.

“Lower than expected CPI (consumer price index) is one of the main reasons for this rally,” said Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer – Debt at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

“Also, the GST rates are seen to be non-inflationary,” Iyer said.

Market participants expect the new 10-year benchmark yield to trade between 6.60 percent and 6.75 percent for the next one month or so. Movement in prices is expected to be range-bound, given the run-up so far.

“The market is expected to go into the next monetary policy with expectations of some moderate comments by the RBI,” said Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and Alternatives at Quantum Advisors.

“Prices of food items like spices, pulses, and vegetables, which typically rise during summer, have stayed put this time. Also, expectations of a normal monsoon has boosted sentiment,” he added.