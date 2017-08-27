Bond prices look attractive at current levels: Dhawal Dalal

We believe that bond prices look attractive at current levels with a medium-term outlook, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "Government bond prices have been trending lower amid thin trading volume and lack of positive triggers. The 10-year benchmark bond yield has hardened by around 12 bps in August so far to 6.52 percent."