Aug 23, 2017 08:16 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Bond prices look attractive at current levels: Dhawal Dalal
We believe that bond prices look attractive at current levels with a medium-term outlook, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss.
Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "Government bond prices have been trending lower amid thin trading volume and lack of positive triggers. The 10-year benchmark bond yield has hardened by around 12 bps in August so far to 6.52 percent.""We believe that bond prices look attractive at current levels with a medium-term outlook," he added.