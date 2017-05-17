Bond market to consolidate at current levels: Dhawal Dalal

We expect the new 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade between 6.65-6.70 percent in the near term,s says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "The introduction of the new 10-year bond along with better-than-expected CPI, WPI and IIP data has brought much needed enthusiasm in the bond market. We expect positive sentiment to continue and bond market to consolidate at current levels amid supporting global economic backdrop and FII buying."