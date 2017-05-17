App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 17, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bond market to consolidate at current levels: Dhawal Dalal

We expect the new 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade between 6.65-6.70 percent in the near term,s says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss.

Bond market to consolidate at current levels: Dhawal Dalal
Dhawal Dalal
Dhawal Dalal
Edelweiss Asset Management

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "The introduction of the new 10-year bond along with better-than-expected CPI, WPI and IIP data has brought much needed enthusiasm in the bond market. We expect positive sentiment to continue and bond market to consolidate at current levels amid supporting global economic backdrop and FII buying."

He further added, "We expect the new 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade between 6.65-6.70 percent in the near term."

tags #Dhawal Dalal #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.