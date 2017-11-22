Bond market likely to remain rangebound, fiscal scenario key: Experts

The 10-year benchmark government bond yield closed at 6.96 percent on Wednesday, six basis points higher than its previous closing level, ahead of the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting.

The minutes of the Fed meeting are due to be released later in the day.

Market participants were of the opinion that government bond yields are trading range-bound at the moment. The reception for Moody’s upgrade of India’s credit rating was a positive but muted one as the strong fundamentals echoed by the rating upgrade were already factored into the market over the last couple of years.

“This is different than the 2004 rating upgrade, where we just entered investment grade,” said a dealer with a domestic bank. “This time we are already in investment grade so it is not as big as the last one. We will still be looking to the fiscal scenario for cues to build positions.”

Also, the Reserve Bank of India cancelled a previously announced open market operation to sell bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore on Friday. Although this decision by the central bank was expected to come earlier, it nevertheless reaffirmed the market view that liquidity in the system has been brought down to a comfortable level.

“I think the bond market will remain rangebound between 6.65 percent to around 7 percent,” said Arvind Chari, Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives at Quantum Advisors. “The rating upgrade was good news but not major and unless the government provides some more clarity on its fiscal position, the market will continue looking at other cues like liquidity, US treasury yields and the like to build positions.”

Chari added that although inflation currently seems like it is heading upward, the upside seems limited because of the recent decision of the GST Council to cut GST rates on a wide range of items and some softening of vegetable prices. “But if there is anything to suggest that inflation will breach 5 percent and remain above it, the RBI will hike rates to rein it in, which will push yields up” he said.

In its India Outlook 2018 report published on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs said it expected consumer inflation to keep rising, thereby keeping up pressure on the RBI to hike key policy rates in FY19. The international brokerage expects the central bank to hike interest rates by as much as 75 basis points by the end of FY19.