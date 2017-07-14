Bombay Stock Exchange to add 48 companies to Group 'A' from July 17

Leading stock exchange BSE will shift securities of 48 companies including IDFC Bank and InterGlobe Aviation to Group 'A' category, the most tracked segment on the bourse's platform, from July 17.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Future Retail, GHCL, L&T Technology Services, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Mahanagar Gas, RBL Bank, Tata Motors Ltd (DVR) and Welspun India are also listed for addition to Group 'A'.

These 48 companies would be moved from Group 'B' to Group 'A' and the decision is based on their performance in areas such as compliance, corporate governance and responsible investment. BSE reviews Group 'A' companies every six months.

"The current review of Group 'A' companies has been carried out based on March 2017 numbers," BSE said in a statement today.

Group 'A' is the most tracked segment consisting of about 300 scrips, while Group 'B' consists of more than 3,000 stocks.

The classification is based on several factors such as market capitalisation, trading volumes and numbers, track records, profits, dividends, shareholding patterns and some qualitative aspects.