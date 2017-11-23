BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

India has seen the most active period of reforms in financial as well as in the operational space over the past 18 months but the earnings recovery is still uncertain.

After six quarters of slowdown, an investment recovery is underway – though translating this recovery into a corporate earnings revival remains uncertain, Manishi Raychaudhuri and Abhiram Eleswarapu of BNP Paribas Securities said in a note.

India’s earnings estimates have drifted down in 2017, and continue to do so. Unless earnings estimates recover, valuations, already at a premium, could appear egregious, they say.

The key silver linings are a likely acceleration in capex, as infrastructure experts pointed out, and recent cyclical pick-up in most high-frequency variables such as auto sales, electricity, consumption and railway freight.

The fiscal deficit situation still looks foggy, as the net tax collections remain indeterminate post-GST implementation and recent changes in rates, said the BNP Paribas report.

Most economists pointed out the possibility of inflation ticking up in the coming months, and consequently limiting the scope for RBI to cut rates.

Strong flows, especially from domestic institutions, have supported the Indian market. Given the relative unattractiveness of alternative investments and under-ownership of equities among domestic investors, such flows should remain strong and stable, said the report.

FII flows have started to recover, though global central banks’ actions may be less supportive of EM equity flows than they have been in the last seven or eight years.

The global investment bank remains focused on three main themes which are likely to do well – domestic consumption resilience, global commodity recovery (particularly in oil refining and chemicals), and the robustness of retail lenders.

BNP Paribas also relies on the recovery of a few stocks that have underperformed severely (e.g. Tata Motors) but could benefit from industry consolidation and company-specific strategic changes.

Here is a list of top 12 bottom-up stocks ideas from BNP Paribas which could give up to 26 percent return if held for next 12 months:

HDFC Bank: BUY| Target Rs 2089

HDFC Bank is in BNP Paribas’ top pick in the Indian banking space. It believes that the bank is well positioned to capture growth opportunities given its: 1) stable asset quality, 2) healthy 13.3 percent tier-1 ratio, 3) a strategic rural presence, and 4) a multitude of digital offerings.

IndusInd Bank: BUY| Target Rs 1887

BNP Paribas likes IndusInd Bank on account of: 1) its liability franchise, which continues to improve, 2) strong growth momentum, which we expect will continue over the next few years, 3) the product mix change towards high-yield retail, which we believe will aid margin expansion, 4) consistent management performance in line with guidance over the past ten years, and, 5) in the long-term, IndusInd’s strategy fits well with our themes of deleveraging, capital accumulation and deposit gathering.

Infosys: BUY| Target Rs1130

Infosys is working towards 1) refocusing on traditional service lines, 2) re-skilling employees and improving productivity, 3) industry partnerships, and 4) acquisitions in digital technologies.

The global investment bank believes that the stock is a play on recovering tech spending, especially in the US and Europe, in areas such as BFSI and manufacturing.

The disruptions from the recent board and management changes are largely behind us, and the recent results have been solid albeit unspectacular.

HCL Technologies: BUY| Target Rs1020

HCL CL Tech has a well laid-out Mode 1-2-3 strategy to grow new services and offset shrinkage in traditional lines, aided by a well-diversified portfolio, with c58 percent of FY17 revenue from less competitive areas such as infra and engineering services.

BNP Paribas believes that FY18 revenue guidance, which implies 2.6 percent QoQ USD growth in 2H at stable margins, is achievable given strong deal wins and expanding IP relationships (IBM, DXC).

HCL Tech is also well-placed to guard against potential US visa reforms due to a revenue mix that is more offshorable, even as 55 percent of its US-based employees are non-immigrants.

Bharti Airtel: BUY| Target Rs620

BNP Paribas believes that Bharti Airtel is a key beneficiary of the increasing data usage in India. The industry is consolidating and thus we see significant entry barriers going forward.

Operators are currently providing data below costs, which we believe will not continue in the medium to long-term. Thus, we expect an increase in customer base to come alongside improved pricing power as customers get used to data services.

ZEE Entertainment: BUY| Target Rs640

Zee is the largest listed television broadcaster in India. Zee’s financials have been resilient despite the slowdown in consumer spending. BNP Paribas expects improvement in revenue growth for consumer companies and increased advertising spend, leading to a mid-teens ad revenue CAGR over FY17-20E for Zee.

Zee also remains well positioned to benefit from an increase in subscription revenue with better monetisation of phase-3 and phase-4 digitisation markets.

Dabur India: BUY| Target Rs372

Dabur has been through some turbulent times of late, with weak growth in its India business due to its high wholesale dependence, inventory destocking, demonetisation, and the impact of competitor Patanjali.

The international operations have been hurt by the company’s exposure to the MENA region. However, going forward, we expect Dabur to be among the biggest beneficiaries of a potential rural demand revival (50 percent of domestic sales).

BNP Paribas also expects the international business (30 percent of sales) to bounce back as higher crude prices aid the MENA business and the Namaste business in Africa ramps up. The global investment bank expects Dabur to deliver a 12 percent earnings CAGR over FY17-FY20E.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd: BUY| Target Rs9100

BNP Paribas thinks that MSIL will continue to dominate the Indian passenger vehicle industry, aided by favourable macro-economic factors and its strong execution.

Given the benefit of scale, reach, franchise and strong cost leadership, we believe global OEMs will continue to find it difficult to compete with Maruti.

Eicher Motors: BUY| Target Rs35350

BNP Paribas sees Royal Enfield (RE) as one of the biggest beneficiaries of a clear trend of premiumisation in the Indian 2W industry.

With RE’s entire revenue coming from the high-growth domestic premium motorcycle segment at stable margins, we see it continuing to outperform its peers.

Reliance Industries Ltd: BUY| Target Rs1004

BNP Paribas likes RIL for: 1) the strength in the core business of refining/chemicals, 2) earlier-than-expected earnings contribution from JIO, and, 3) a fast-growing consumer retail business with significant potential for value unlocking.

With a large part of the capex cycle behind it, we believe RIL is well placed to grow earnings sustainably from here on.

BPCL: BUY| Target Rs573

BNP Paribas believes that the commissioning of Kochi expansion will drive earnings growth for FY19E and beyond. BPCL was also able to stem diesel market share losses in 2QFY18 and reported a 0.5 ppt gain.

The recent excise and VAT cut in some states could also keep petroleum demand stable despite the spike in crude price.

Petronet LNG: BUY| Target Rs308

Petronet LNG remains the only play on increasing LNG demand in India. The company has 95 percent of its capacity on long-term contracts which provides strong earnings visibility.

The global investment bank expects the capacity expansion and a 5 percent annual tariff hike to drive earnings growth.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are analysts’ own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)