Bill Gross explains how investors are making money with money, but there is risk

Because of the secular headwinds facing global economies, currently labeled as the “New Normal” or “Secular Stagnation”, investors have resorted to “making money with money” as opposed to old-fashioned capitalism when money and profits were made with capital investment in the real economy, Bill Gross said in his monthly blog for the month of June.

How is money made with money? Think of it simply as an extension of maturity and risk – all beginning with those USD 20 or maybe USD 100 bills in your purse or stashed safely in the cookie jar at home.

Since cash yields nothing, and in fact depreciates in value day to day given even low 1 percent-2 percent inflation, savers/investors exchange cash for alternative choices involving less liquid, longer maturity, and in some cases more risky assets.

A bank deposit that earns interest but offers ATM accessibility in measured amounts would be the first step. The available yield – more than zero percent but hardly attractive given bank fees and the like – would be a first example of making money with available cash.

But capitalism, or should I say finance-based capitalism, requires more return in order to be profitable for its savers/investors. The next step, for individuals and institutions alike, might be a 6-month CD or a 90-day Treasury bill where yields suddenly approach 1 percent (at least in the US.

So instead of making money by investing in the real economy, savers/investors increasingly are steered toward making money in the financial economy – making money with money.

And that, thanks to nearly USD 8 trillion of QE asset purchases from major central banks and the holding of short-term borrowing rates near zero or even negative, has made this secular shift in monetary policy extremely profitable.

Investors have discovered that making money with money is a profitable enterprise and have exchanged the support of central banks for the old-time religion of productivity growth as a driver of their strategy. The real economy has been usurped by the financial economy. Long live the financed-based economy!

But asset prices and their growth rates are ultimately dependent on the real economy and, the real economy’s growth rate is stunted by secular forces which monetary and even future fiscal policies seem unable to reverse.

My point in all of this is that making money with money is an inherently acceptable ingredient in historical capitalistic models, but ultimately it must then be channelled into the real economy to keep the cycle going.

Capitalism’s arteries are now clogged or even blocked by secular forces which when combined with low/negative yielding “safe” assets promise to stunt U.S. and global growth far below historical norms.

Ultimately investors must recognise this risk along with increasingly poorly hedged liabilities and low growth resulting from “New Normal” secular headwinds in developed economies. Add global warming to this list, and you have the potential for low asset returns in which the now successful strategy of “making money with money” is seriously threatened.

How soon this takes place is, of course, the investor’s dilemma and the policymakers’ conundrum. But don’t be mesmerised by the blue skies created by central bank QE and near perpetually low-interest rates. All markets are increasingly at risk.

The money will currently be made, or at least conservatively preserved, by acknowledging the exhaustion of “making money with money”. Strategies involving risk reduction should ultimately outperform “faux” surefire winners generated by central bank printing of money. It’s the real economy that counts and global real economic growth is and should continue to be below par.

Reader can read the full blog here https://goo.gl/kDy07T

