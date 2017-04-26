Between Sensex's 30K in 2015 and 30K in 2017, 800 stocks more than doubled investors' wealth

Moneycontrol News

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed its previous lifetime high of 30,024.74 recorded on March 4, 2015, on Wednesday, but almost 800 stocks more than doubled investors’ wealth in the same period while 20 stocks claimed 1000-bagger return on the BSE.

Top twenty stocks, which rose more than 1,000 percent include names like Medicamen Biotech, Fiberweb India, Sagar Productions, Rushil Décor, Olympia Industries, Mercury Laboratories, Uniply Industries, Mangalam Drugs and Organics etc. among others.

After closing flat for 2016, 2017 started with a bang with Nifty and Sensex hitting fresh 52 week highs in April. Since then it has been a one-way rally on D-Street amid a brief period of consolidation.

Both global as well as domestic factors contributed to the euphoria on D-Street. Indian markets might be trading at a valuation, which most analysts’ would not call ‘cheap’ but the long term story still remains intact and investors should look at buying quality stocks on dips.

“Indian markets are at their peaks mainly driven by the liquidity and expectation of a speedy recovery in the economy. On the valuations side, although we are on the higher side, we are still not in the stretched zone, hence giving some comfort,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Equity Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited told moneycontrol.

“Our view currently is cautiously optimistic – cautious in the near term – positive in the long term. We would advise investors to keep booking partial profits at regular intervals and keep around 10-15 percent cash in portfolios to benefit (buying opportunity) from any fall in the market,” he said.

The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 9,363.75 on Wednesday while the S&P BSE Sensex over 200 points to hit a fresh lifetime high of 30,146.54.

Stocks which doubled investors’ wealth from March 2015 to April 2017 include names like Uttam Sugar Mills, Nilkamal, Escorts, Minda Industries, Palred Technologies, Jayant Agro-Organics, Prime Securities, Dhampur Sugar Mills, LT Foods, Shiva Cement etc. among others.

In the S&P BSE 500 index, 65 stocks more than doubled investors’ wealth in the same period which includes names like Nilkamal, Jubilant Life Sciences, Gayatri Projects, Dalmia Bharat, Can Fin Homes, Escorts, Kwality, Rajesh Exports, Natco Pharma, Trident, Dishman Pharma, Himatsingka Seide, Force Motors, etc. among others.