Better-than-expected state election outcome could propel Nifty to 11K by December

If the ruling party at Centre performs better than expected, it could be a big positive trigger for the market to breach the previous high and taking it to new high levels towards 10,700-10,800, Rajesh Palviya, Head – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, Axis Securities, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) The S&P BSE Sensex has already rallied by about 26% so far in the year 2017. Do you see the rally taking a halt in the month of December as we approach key events such as US Fed policy review, the outcome of state election results, as well as upcoming holiday season?

A) Given the sharp rise in October 2017, we expect the market to consolidate in the next two months. Important events lined up are state elections and their outcome which is expected to be major event infusing volatility in the market.

If the ruling party at center performs better than expectation, it could be a big positive trigger for the market to breach the previous high and taking it to new high levels towards 10700-10800.

Unfavorable state election result would be sentiment dampener taking it to lower towards 10,100-10,000 levels.

US Fed meeting is scheduled in mid-December 2017; though the market has already factored in rate hike it would closely monitor the commentary for future actions.

Q) What is your call on the recent tax changes implemented by the GST Council?

A) This is a welcome move as 75 percent of the items are in the 28 percent tax slab bracket have been distributed in the lower tax slabs.

The reduction of tax rates will boost demand for those specific goods which will further support the improvement in manufacturing economy. Moreover, compliance rules have also been relaxed to accommodate the trading community.

Q) Do you think Nifty could make an attempt to scale Mount 11K before the close out of this year?

A) Better than expected state election outcome would be a big trigger for the market and it could propel the index towards 11000 mark before the close out of this calendar year.

Another important development awaited by the market is the fine print of bank-wise allocation of recapitalized funds. The banks that get a better share in the overall pie would support the up move.

The recent development of rating agency Moody’s upgrade of India’s rating augurs well for the market. FII’s who were selling for the last couple of months would change their stance after this rating upgrade. We are likely to see FII driven rally all the way to 11,000.

Q) What should be the ideal portfolio strategy for investors considering the fact we are trading at record highs and the average age of the investor is 30-40 years? How much one park in direct equities, mutual funds, debt instruments, or precious metals?

A) If the target investor is in the 30-40 year age group, we expect his capital to be invested in long-term investment products. Given that Indian economy is on the accelerated growth path we recommend 70 percent of his portfolio to be devoted to equity with a harmonious blend of high growth large and midcap stocks.

Out of the rest 30 percent, we suggest 20 percent be invested through SIP route in established MF schemes and rest 10 percent can go to the Debt Instruments.

Q) Where do you see crude oil heading? And, prices above $65-70/bbl will be a problem for Indian economy and markets?

A) Crude oil is trending around $60-65 on account of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The latest report by IEA points towards tepid demand in near term; the OPEC countries also have indicated towards oil production normalization in near future.

Moreover, the high crude oil prices attract increased utilization of US-based shale gas thereby capping the crude price rise. Hence we expect the crude price to trend in the range of $60-65 in near term.

A sharp rise in crude price will hurt India’s CAD as we have to import 80% of our requirements. We feel that since India’s macros are better placed as compared to last time when crude was trading around $70, the impact of crude price beyond $70 will give some pain for short duration but is expected to recoup faster.

Q) What is your call on sectors which have done extremely well in 2017 such as realty metals etc.?

A) In last year Automobiles, Banking, Consumer Durables, Metals, Realty have done well. Going forward, we expect Infrastructure, Automobiles, Power and Banking sectors are likely to do well over one year while Pharma and IT sector may underperform.

Q) Markets are trading near record highs – what would be your advice to investors – direct equities or invest in markets via mutual funds?

A) The market has given an upwards of 20 percent returns in the last one year post demonetization. The half-yearly corporate earnings have been better than expected and earnings growth in real term is expected to be visible from H2FY18.

Alternate asset classes, be it fixed deposits, Real Estate or Gold are underperforming, whereas equities are offering both potential and scope for outperformance.

It makes sense to invest in equities, either directly if you are a seasoned investor or through Mutual Funds if you are new to markets. The only caveat, stagger your purchases to benefits from the correction if any.