Geosphere's Sanger: Better days ahead for banks; hunt for laggards in midcap space

Moneycontrol News

Banking sector which was plagued with an increase in non-performing assets (NPA) in the past 12-18 months is on track to see better days ahead, after the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, preparing the ground to take tough action against chronic bank loan defaulters.

The ordinance, which will likely receive Presidential assent on Wednesday night, could allow the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal with bad loans on a case-to-case basis as opposed to following a set of broad guidelines and rules for all non-performing assets (NPAs).

“We have stayed away from banks like ICICI, Axis or even SBI but with the issue of the ordinance we would be interested in looking at these banks, especially when the economic cycle turns, laggards will benefit the most,” Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital Management said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“I feel that a lot of NPA recognition is behind us and therefore incrementally NPAs are not going at a faster pace. It is a very positive indicator for the banking sector. It looks like we have crossed the hump in terms of bad loans,” he said.

India’s banks have been beset with non-performing assets (NPAs), loans that have turned bad. Total NPAs at the end of December 31, 2016, is estimated to have crossed Rs 7 lakh crore.

“It looks like the worst of the loan recognition is behind us and the ordinance which has come recently allows for more orderly resolution of existing bad debt,” he said.

If ICICI Bank starts giving signs that the worst thing is over then there will be plenty of room for lagging banks to rally, said Sanger.

ICICI Bank’s net profit rose nearly three-fold in the March 2017 quarter, but that was also accompanied by a sharp jump in bad loans of Rs 11,290 crore will continue to haunt the lender in the next few quarters.

The country's largest private lender is relying on the external factors such as the economy and government decisions for resolution of bad loans. It expects further deterioration in asset quality even as the pace of new additions to bad loans may reduce.

Commenting on the midcap space, Sanger said valuation have moved up in this space as some of the stocks are trading at a huge premium compared to largecap names. "Investors are willing to pay for quality and growth in the midcap space," he said.

"The real challenge is to find laggards (lower quality companies) but the cycle may be turning and the valuation is still attractive," he said. The is one way you would find smart money moving into these stocks.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Anuj: We have seen huge rally for emerging markets this year and India of course has been part of that. In dollar terms we are up 20 percent this year. Do you think we correct more of last year's underperformance and continue to rally or is it time to book some profit in emerging markets?

A: I think it is going to be an event flow and it is not going to go in a straight line but I do not think the emerging markets' outperformance is done. I think maybe we are very short-term or little ahead in terms of too far too fast but I would say that is 3-4 percent here or there but I think that the emerging market outperformance still has room to run. I would say that both Europe and emerging markets are seeing a catch-up relative to the US which has been a strong performer and the outperformance, underpinnings of improving growth and some of the fears of Fed raising rates causing any carnage or receding. So there is room to go but on a full year 2017 and looking beyond, there is room for emerging markets to run.