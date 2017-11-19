Be careful as divergence seen in Nifty and Bank Nifty charts; 5 stocks which could give up to 18% return

The Nifty50 closed the week on a slightly muted note despite two back-to-back days of solid gains after Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating for the first time in 13 years.

But the index still managed to reclaim 10,200 and closed slightly below its crucial resistance level at 10,300. Investors are advised not to get carried away post the upgrade and avoid placing aggressive bets as there is a lot of resistance built up between 10,344 and 10,368.

One major worry for analysts is the divergence seen in the Nifty and Nifty Bank charts, which is not a good sign. The notable outperformer in this move was the entire banking pack as we saw Bank Nifty outperforming by a fair margin and clocking record highs on Friday.

“Now, here the confusion arises; because, both major indices, Nifty and Bank Nifty are clearly showing divergences. Going forward, one need to decide whether the outperforming banking index pushes the Nifty higher or the underperforming index (Nifty) becomes the culprit in dragging its peer lower,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Looking at few key technical pieces of evidence, our sense is Nifty would remain under pressure and we may see index failing to extend this relief rally. As far as Nifty is concerned, 10,344 – 10,368 seems to be an immediate hurdle; whereas any move below 10,250 would resume downward move to test sub-10,200 levels,” he said.

Chavan reiterated that traders should not take aggressive positions in the index and should rather keep focusing on individual stocks with a proper exit strategy.

Here is a list of top five stocks which could give up to 18 percent return in the short term:

Brokerage: SMC Global

Indo Count Industries (ICIL): BUY| Target Rs 150| Stop Loss Rs 115| Time 1-2 months| Return 18%

The stock closed at Rs 127.80 on November 17. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 93.70 on September 27 and a 52-week high of Rs 210.05 on May 03.

The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently placed at Rs 143.64

As we can see on charts, the stock has witnessed a sharp correction from 210 levels to 90 levels in a short span of time.

Thereafter, it has been consolidating in the range of Rs 90 to Rs 125 levels and formed an “Inverted Head and Shoulder” pattern, which is bullish in nature.

Last week, the stock has given a breakout from the said pattern and from 200-WEMA by registering gains of around 10 percent, so follow up buying may continue in the forthcoming days.

Therefore, one can buy in the range of Rs 123-125 levels for the upside target of Rs 145-150 levels with a stop loss placed below Rs 115.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd: BUY| Target Rs 1,550| Stop Loss Rs 1,340| Time 1-2 months| Return 9%

The stock closed at Rs 1,416.75 on November 17. It hit a 52-week low at Rs 1,141.40 on the December 27 and a 52-week high of Rs 1,458.95 on June 12.

The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently placed at Rs 1,339.40

The short-term, medium term, and long-term bias is positive for the stock. It has been consolidating in the range of Rs 1,150-1,450 for the last three months and has also formed a “Continuation Triangle” on the weekly charts, which indicates buy.

Moreover, the technical indicators like RSI and MACD also suggest buying the stock. Therefore, one can buy in the range of Rs 1,395-1,400 levels for the upside target of Rs 1,520-1,550 levels with a stop loss placed below Rs 1,340.

Analyst: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd

Mindtree: BUY| Target Rs 542| Stop Loss Rs 502| Time 14-21 sessions| Return 5%

We have been maintaining our positive stance on Midcap IT counters since the last couple of months and ‘Mindtree’ has been one of the preferred picks.

If we look at the daily chart, the stock has broken out of the accumulation pattern after forming a strong base around Rs 445.

The volume activity too has picked up substantially, indicating strong buying interest in the counter. Hence, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs 542 over the next 14–21 sessions. The stop loss now should be fixed at Rs 502.

Sun TV: BUY| Target Rs 930| Stop Loss Rs 806| Time 14-21 sessions| Return 11%

Of late, we witnessed some corrective move in this stock and it is now resting around its previous breakout points since last three days.

The weekly chart still looks promising, hence, recent correction can be construed as a pullback move with slightly medium-term perspective.

One can buy this stock for a target of Rs 930 over the next 14–21 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs 806.

Hero MotoCorp: SELL| Target Rs 3,480| Stop Loss Rs 3,731| Time 5-10 sessions| Return 4%

The strong bull run in this stock took a pause during the early part of September. Since then, the stock has been experiencing a corrective phase in a gradual manner.

Recently, we witnessed a breakdown of the crucial ‘Neckline’ around Rs 3,700. Last week, the stock prices saw resistance and have started falling once again.

Thus, we expect some weakness to continue in this counter. One can sell this stock for a target of Rs 3,480 over the next 5–10 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs 3,731.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.