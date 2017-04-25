App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 25, 2017 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks, FMCG lift Nifty above 9300; Sensex up 287 pts; Midcap at record closing high

The broader markets also participated in the rally, with Nifty Midcap at record closing high, up 0.8 percent despite balanced market breadth.

Banks, FMCG lift Nifty above 9300; Sensex up 287 pts; Midcap at record closing high

Moneycontrol News

Bulls remained in charge at Dalal Street for the second consecutive session Tuesday as the Nifty closed above psychological 9,300-mark for the first time ever and the Sensex rallied nearly 300 points. It was driven by positive Asian cues post French election's first round results, and positive earnings from banks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 287.40 points or 0.97 percent at 29,943.24 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 88.65 points or 0.96 percent at 9,306.60, backed by banking & financials and FMCG stocks.

The market rally is going to stay for next 3-5 years, said Vikas Khemani of Edelweiss Securities who expects market to deliver 15-18 percent returns every year.

The broader markets also participated in the rally, with Nifty Midcap at record closing high, up 0.8 percent despite balanced market breadth. About 1461 shares advanced while 1452 shares declined on the BSE.

mrkt___25042017

More to come...

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.