App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 23, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Rajasthan case: Sebi bans 7 entities for five years

To check possible violation of insider trading norms, the regulator had conducted an investigation into the movement of BoR shares from May 7-18, 2010.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sebi barred seven entities, including former promoters, from the securities market for five years and directed them to disgorge illegal gains worth over Rs 95 lakh in the case of alleged insider trading in the shares of erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan. Bank of Rajasthan (BoR) is now merged with ICICI Bank.

To check possible violation of insider trading norms, the regulator had conducted an investigation into the movement of BoR shares from May 7-18, 2010.

This period -- which was prior to the announcement of an agreement between the dominant shareholders of BoR and ICICI Bank Ltd for a merger -- witnessed considerable price and volume movement.

In the matter, the watchdog had passed an interim order against the seven entities in January 2016. Passing the final order, Sebi has imposed a five-year ban on Rohit Premkumar Gupta, Sanjay Kumar Tayal, Navin Kumar Tayal, Jyotika Sanjay Tayal, Advik Textiles and Realpro Pvt Ltd, Kulwinder Kumar Nayyar and Azam Mohmmed Ashan Shaikh.

related news

According to Sebi, Sanjay Kumar Tayal, Navin Kumar Tayal, Jyotika Sanjay Tayal were the dominant shareholders at the relevant time. In its 32-page order, Sebi has also ordered the seven entities to "jointly and severally disgorge an amount of Rs 95,77,614... along with interest calculated at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from May 27, 2010 onwards".

Sebi Whole Time Member G Mahalingam said that he is inclined to believe that Rohit who carried out insider trading was able to do it because of the support received from the Tayals.

It is reiterated that despite the changes in the directorship and shareholding of Advik, the affairs of Advik were effectively controlled by Tayals namely, Sanjay, Jyotika and Navin, he noted.

"Insiders ought to trade and share information, with a great degree of care and caution, as information asymmetry leads to a lot of market manipulation and illegal gains in the hands of a few insiders...," the order said.

tags #Bank of Rajasthan #Market news #SEBI

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.