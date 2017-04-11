App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 07, 2017 09:44 AM IST

Bank deposits, not equities or MFs, the no.1 choice for retail investors: Study

Out of an estimated 3.37 crore investor households in India, 70 percent or 2.37 crore reside in urban areas while the remaining are based out of rural regions.

Bank deposits, not equities or MFs, the no.1 choice for retail investors: Study
Krishna Karwa

Moneycontrol News

About 78 percent of Indians are comfortable calling in a broker to place their trades, while only 22 percent are savvy enough to use the internet to invest, finds a report commissioned by the capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and conducted by Nielsen.

The study, which gauges the investing habits and outlook of retail investors, also revealed that rural India still prefers fixed deposits. A startling find, however, was the fact that less than 1 percent of the total value has been invested in these instruments as a result of poor awareness.

Where do Indians typically park their savings?

Despite a steadily growing knowledge and investor base, the financial risk appetite of most Indian investors remains fairly low, as indicated by a significantly higher preference for secure financial products such as bank deposits.

Exhibit 1: 

Final spacing 2

Where does rural India prefer investing in?

Investments in equities and mutual funds amount to less than 1 percent of the total value because of very limited awareness (to the tune of only 1.4 percent) of such instruments. Rural investors, like their urban counterparts, prefer fixed income products too since banking facilities are now available across the breadth and depth of the country.

What are the top choices of risk-takers?

Out of an estimated 3.37 crore investor households in India, 70 percent or 2.37 crore reside in urban areas while the remaining are based out of rural regions.

Exhibit 2:

Final spacing

Exhibit 3: 

78%

tags #Business #Economy #equities #investment avenues #Market news #markets #Mutual Funds #Rural investors #tips for investors #top 10 investment tips

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.