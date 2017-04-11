Bank deposits, not equities or MFs, the no.1 choice for retail investors: Study

Moneycontrol News

About 78 percent of Indians are comfortable calling in a broker to place their trades, while only 22 percent are savvy enough to use the internet to invest, finds a report commissioned by the capital market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and conducted by Nielsen.

The study, which gauges the investing habits and outlook of retail investors, also revealed that rural India still prefers fixed deposits. A startling find, however, was the fact that less than 1 percent of the total value has been invested in these instruments as a result of poor awareness.

Where do Indians typically park their savings?

Despite a steadily growing knowledge and investor base, the financial risk appetite of most Indian investors remains fairly low, as indicated by a significantly higher preference for secure financial products such as bank deposits.

Exhibit 1:

Where does rural India prefer investing in?

Investments in equities and mutual funds amount to less than 1 percent of the total value because of very limited awareness (to the tune of only 1.4 percent) of such instruments. Rural investors, like their urban counterparts, prefer fixed income products too since banking facilities are now available across the breadth and depth of the country.

What are the top choices of risk-takers?

Out of an estimated 3.37 crore investor households in India, 70 percent or 2.37 crore reside in urban areas while the remaining are based out of rural regions.

Exhibit 2:

Exhibit 3: