Asian stocks under pressure as oil markets digest Hurricane Harvey impact

Major Asian indexes came under pressure in early Monday trade after the euro soared following Friday speeches from top central bankers. Oil markets, meanwhile, digested the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.04 percent in early trade. Across the Korean strait, the Kospi slid 0.25 percent as tech stocks weighed on the market.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was pressured, with the heavily-weighted financials sub-index falling 0.95 percent in early trade. The broader index declined 0.72 percent as reporting season draws to a close this week.

Philippine markets are closed for a public holiday.

While Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not provide any clues on monetary policy outlook in her speech at a central banking meeting in Jackson Hole, she argued that reforms implemented post-financial crisis have "made the system safer." Some market watchers regarded Yellen's comments as being directed at President Donald Trump and his administration.

Like Yellen, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi stayed mum on the future of monetary policy in the euro zone in his Friday speech. However, the ECB chief's lack of comment on the strength of the euro gave a boost to the common currency. The euro fetched as much as USD 1.1963 — its highest levels since January 2015 — early on Monday, before paring some gains to trade at USD 1.1934 at 8:20 a.m. HK/SIN.

Following the speeches, the dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, fell to a low of 92.424 on Friday after trading as high as 93.440. It stood at 92.435 at 8:20 a.m. HK/SIN. The greenback last fetched 109.16 yen, a tad below levels around 109.36 seen last week.

Energy markets digested the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the US Gulf Coast. Shell and Petrobras are among the companies that have closed their refineries in the Houston area due to "severe weather," including heavy rainfall and flooding.

Gasoline futures jumped following the shutdowns, trading higher by 6.11 percent at USD 1.7691 a gallon at 8:05 a.m. HK/SIN. Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 0.42 percent to trade at USD 52.67 a barrel and US crude was 0.27 percent lower at USD 47.75. Oil had gained around 0.9 percent on Friday ahead of Harvey making landfall.

Potential damage from weather conditions to refining facilities on the Gulf Coast have pushed gasoline prices higher. Correspondingly, oil prices have dipped because of lower demand from those refineries for the crude oil needed to produce gasoline.

Individual market movers that were on the radar included Samsung Electronics shares. The company's stock, which fell more than 1 percent after Samsung Group's de-facto head Jae Y. Lee was given a five-year prison term Friday, extended losses to trade lower by 0.47 percent in early trade. Other Samsung affiliates on the Korea Exchange were mixed: Samsung C&T was down 0.75 percent, but Samsung Heavy and Samsung Engineering rose 2.26 percent and 3.76 percent, respectively.

Little is expected on the economic calendar on Monday (all times in HK/SIN):

10:00 a.m.: Vietnam August retail sales and trade data

Stateside, equities closed mostly higher on Friday on renewed investor expectations for proposed tax reforms, with the Dow Jones industrial average rising 0.14 percent, or 30.27 points, to close at 21,813.67.