App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 15, 2017 08:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian stocks slip as oil woes sap sentiment, euro stands tall

Australian stocks dropped 0.48 percent and South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday after weaker crude oil prices took a toll on Wall Street, while the euro kept big gains after enjoying a boost from robust German economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16 percent.

Australian stocks dropped 0.48 percent and South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 percent.

"The decline by US equities led by energy shares is having a knock-on effect, dampening sentiment in sectors related to energy and industry," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

related news

"Broadly speaking equities had enjoyed an almost uninterrupted run for the past few months, so we are seeing a bit of a correction finally emerging."

All three major US stock indexes dipped on Tuesday as an extended drop in crude oil prices hit energy shares and as General Electric plunged for a second straight day.

The euro stood little changed at USD 1.1793  after rising 1.1 percent overnight to a 2-1/2-week high of USD 1.1805 as data showed Germany's economy shifted into a higher gear in the third quarter.

Germany's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.8 percent on the quarter, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 0.6 percent.

Pressured by the euro's surge, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies lost about 0.7 percent overnight before bouncing back modestly to 93.881. .

The greenback was steady at 113.420 yen after pulling back from a high of 113.910 the previous day.

The immediate focus for the dollar, and a potential catalyst, was data on US consumer prices due later in the global day.

In commodities, crude oil prices stretched losses, weighed by forecasts for rising US crude output and a gloomier outlook for global demand growth in a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

US crude futures were down 1.15 percent at USD 55.06 per barrel and on track for their fourth day of losses.

With oil prices having slid steadily from 28-month highs scaled last week, commodity currencies came under pressure.

The Australian dollar traded at $0.7630  and within reach of a four-month low of $0.7609 plumbed on Tuesday.

The Canadian dollar stood at CUSD 1.2739  per dollar after weakening to a one-week low of CUSD 1.2773 overnight.

tags #Asian markets

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.