Asian markets cautious as investors digest central London attack; dollar softer

Markets in Asia started the week on a cautious note on Monday morning following an attack in central London at the weekend that left the pound slightly weaker.

The attackers first drove into pedestrians on London Bridge, then headed to Borough Market before being shot by police. At least seven were killed and 48 injured following the attack. Twelve individuals have already been arrested in the wake of the attack, which the Metropolitan Police said is being treating as a terrorist incident.

The impact of the most recent London attack, however, is likely to have a "very limited" impact on the markets, JPMorgan Asset Management's Chief Asia Market Strategist Tai Hui told CNBC.

"If you look at various attacks in the past six to nine months in Europe or other parts of the world, their impact or the impression on the market tends to be very limited, if at all," Tai said.

"Obviously, if that does steer towards a change in the political landscape in the U.K. for the election this week or Europe more broadly over the course of (the) next several quarters, obviously that might have a marginal market impact," he added.

The British pound traded as low as $1.2845 compared to levels around $1.2879 seen before the weekend. Cable traded at $1.2867 at 10:05 a.m. HK/SIN.

The attack over the weekend would mostly have a "minimal" impact on the pound's trajectory going forward, Nomura G10 FX Strategist Peter Dragicevich told CNBC.

"I think the bigger focus is obviously the election on Thursday in the U.K. There is still a lot of uncertainty around which party will win. The polls do still suggest a majority for the Conservatives, but clearly the probability has declined with the narrowing in the polls," Dragicevich said.