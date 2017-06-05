Asian markets cautious as investors digest central London attack; dollar softer
Markets in Asia started the week on a cautious note on Monday morning following an attack in central London at the weekend that left the pound slightly weaker.
The attackers first drove into pedestrians on London Bridge, then headed to Borough Market before being shot by police. At least seven were killed and 48 injured following the attack. Twelve individuals have already been arrested in the wake of the attack, which the Metropolitan Police said is being treating as a terrorist incident.The impact of the most recent London attack, however, is likely to have a "very limited" impact on the markets, JPMorgan Asset Management's Chief Asia Market Strategist Tai Hui told CNBC.
"If you look at various attacks in the past six to nine months in Europe or other parts of the world, their impact or the impression on the market tends to be very limited, if at all," Tai said.
"Obviously, if that does steer towards a change in the political landscape in the U.K. for the election this week or Europe more broadly over the course of (the) next several quarters, obviously that might have a marginal market impact," he added.
The British pound traded as low as $1.2845 compared to levels around $1.2879 seen before the weekend. Cable traded at $1.2867 at 10:05 a.m. HK/SIN.
The attack over the weekend would mostly have a "minimal" impact on the pound's trajectory going forward, Nomura G10 FX Strategist Peter Dragicevich told CNBC."I think the bigger focus is obviously the election on Thursday in the U.K. There is still a lot of uncertainty around which party will win. The polls do still suggest a majority for the Conservatives, but clearly the probability has declined with the narrowing in the polls," Dragicevich said.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 erased early losses to trade 0.05 percent higher. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index rose dipped 0.19 percent.
The ASX 200 was down 0.74 percent, driven largely by weakness in major financial and resource stocks.
Markets in China were mixed despite the positive read from the May Caixin services PMI, with the Hang Seng Index down 0.18 percent. The Shanghai Composite was off by 0.43 percent and the Shenzhen Composite added 0.588 percent.
The Caixin services PMI came in at 52.8, compared to the 51.5 figure seen last month. This month's services PMI reflected that growth in the sector grew the quickest in four months.
New Zealand markets are closed for a holiday.
Shares of Japanese automakers were mostly lower on the strength of the yen, with Toyota falling 1.81 percent. The company had announced over the weekend it had sold its shares in Tesla after the end of a partnership to develop electric cars.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, ticked slightly higher after falling to a seven-month low last Friday. The dollar index was at 96.773 at 10:05 a.m. HK/SIN.
"The dollar remains weak, and there will be few catalysts to reverse this until the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week," Jo Masters, an economist at ANZ, said in a Monday morning note.
Meanwhile, demand for safe-haven assets rose correspondingly. Gold traded at its highest levels in around six weeks, with spot gold prices at $1,281.20 at 9:25 a.m. HK/SIN. The greenback traded mostly flat against the yen after falling last Friday, with dollar/yen trading at 110.42 yen.
Oil prices were a shade higher after falling more than 1 percent last Friday. Benchmark Brent crude rose 0.1 percent to trade at $50.05 a barrel and U.S. West Texas International (WTI) crude was higher by 0.12 percent at $47.78.
Stateside, Wall Street closed at record highs after the release of May non-farm payrolls despite job creation coming in at 138,000 compared to the 185,000 forecast.