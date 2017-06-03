As monsoon begins to cover India, here are 3 stocks with gain potential of 10% & more

Moneycontrol News

The Street for the past few weeks witnessed a rally, largely on the back of better monsoon prospects coupled with steady earnings growth.

The Met Department had forecast a normal monsoon in its first report on the season. However, the market picked up steam when the weather information authority said that monsoon could be better than normal prediction as well.

The strong movements on the market pushed the indices to record highs and there’s no stopping this market.

Now, with the onset of monsoon in most parts of the country, what should be the right approach towards this market?

“With two of the three years of the current regime seeing deficient monsoons, a normal monsoon this year could improve the farmer and consumer confidence,” HDFC Securities said in a report.

Rural theme too has come into focus on the back of better monsoon. FMCG companies, tractor manufacturers, agrochemicals and farming technology companies have gained investors’ attention.

“A good monsoon is likely to have a better impact on the rural story. The rural cycle is a multi-year one. The recovery story will last longer and we continue to bet on that,” Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie Research had said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A few experts were also forecasting a good upside to the market going forward, if things panned out as per predictions.

"Monsoon will be a big trigger for markets starting June and if everything goes well, we are looking at an upside of 4-6 percent," AK Prabhakar, Head -Research at IDBI Capital had told Moneycontrol earlier.

Moneycontrol takes a look at three stocks that have the potential upside of 10 percent or more in the next one year.

Rallis India | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 280

A strong management, robust balance sheet and strong growth outlook gives confidence to the stock, the brokerage house said in its report.

The company, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, is one of the major agrochemicals firm in the country. It derives nearly 70 percent revenue from the domestic market, while 20 percent from Asia and the balance from Latin and North America and Europe.

The agrochemicals company is a direct beneficiary of the Indian agriculture growth story, HDFC Securities outlined in its report. “A strong brand, a complete portfolio, extensive distribution network and strong balance sheet will help the company gain market share.

Normal monsoon after two years of bad monsoon will boost the prospects of the company

2. Jain Irrigation Systems | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 122

The brokerage house believes that a normal monsoon will boost domestic MIS and piping businesses and rising share of retail sales will also prune working capital.

The manufacturer of plastic products, fruit or vegetable juices, their concentrates squashes and powder, has 30 manufacturing plants in India and globally.

The company has an order book of Rs 2,107 crore, which includes orders worth Rs 1,287 crore for hi-tech agri input products division,

Despite acquisitions by the company in the recent times, it aims to reduce the debt of Rs 3,000 crore in FY18 and targets interest savings of Rs 50 crore.

Its focus on domestic market is visible in its revenue share, as 56 percent of it comes from domestic circles, while rest came from exports in FY17.

3. Coromandel International | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 475

Rising share of NPK, growing non-subsidy business and backward integration makes the fertiliser firm best-placed.

The company is mainly into business of farm inputs with products comprising fertilisers, crop protection, specialty nutrients and organic compost.

Its consistency in returning something to the shareholders stood out. It has been giving out dividends to shareholders for the past 22 years. IN FY17, it declared a dividend of 500 percent.

