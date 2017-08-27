As markets end flat, over 70 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs

Moneycontrol News

The Indian market ended the truncated week on a sombre note, posting mild gains on both indices. Strong movements by Infosys and pharmaceutical stocks helped the Street, but selling in HDFC group stocks, FMCG stocks capped upside.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 28.05 points at 31,596.06 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 4.55 points at 9,857.05.

"I don't expect the Nifty to cross 10,000 level soon. But if it moves closer to that level then selling may be seen," Market Expert, Ambareesh Baliga said.

The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as the BSE Midcap index gained 0.8 percent and Smallcap was up 0.4 percent on positive breadth. About five shares advanced for every four shares falling on the BSE.

Signalling that the overall move on the market is largely due to a huge run up in valuations not being proportionate with earnings, Ambit Capital believes that a degree of realism among excited circumstances is a good approach.

“We have been realistic about markets and earnings growth,” Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. Having said that, he is unsure whether this fiscal year is the year of recovery in earnings per share (EPS) as well.

However, among these times, there were over 70 stocks which had a good day and clocked fresh 52-week high milestones. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holding, Chennai Petro, Deepak Fertilisers, Avenue Supermarts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel, among others, were in that list of gainers.

Meanwhile, there were 28 stocks that also hit fresh all-time highs, thereby increasing investor wealth. Bajaj Finserv, Deepak Fertilisers, Avenue Supermarts, IndusInd Bank and Heritage Foods, among others were a part of this list.