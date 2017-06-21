App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 21, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As markets correct on profit booking, over 70 stocks clock 52-week high mark

Auto ancillaries, chemicals, finance and capital goods were the top contributing sectors in this list, while FMCG, healthcare and tyre stocks contributed too.

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmark indices on Wednesday extended their losses from the morning session, dipping nearly one third of a percent. The Nifty almost threatened to breach 9600-mark, a significant milestone for the broader index.

Auto, banks, pharmaceuticals and metals, among others declined, but PSU banks held their fort.

However, in this sluggish set up, there were quite a few stocks that soared and how! Over 70 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs on a day that has largely seen weak movements on the indices.

Among the stocks which hit this milestone included, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Talbros Engineering, VA Tech Wabag, Eveready Industries, Can Fin Homes, Indiabulls Ventures, SREI Infra, Indiabulls Real Estate, Avenue Supermarts.

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

