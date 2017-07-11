As market posts fresh highs, over 130 stocks clocked fresh 52-week high mark

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark indices continued to trade strong for the second straight session this week, driven by a rally in information technology (IT) stocks.

As of 1 pm, the Sensex was up 156.06 points at 31871.70, while the Nifty was up 54.05 points at 9825.10. The market breadth was narrow as 1387 shares advanced against a decline of 1161 shares, while 136 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, BHEL, and Infosys gained the most, while Cipla and Wipro were the top losers.

Among these times, more than 130 stocks clocked fresh 52-week high mark. Avanti Feeds, Balaji Telefilms, Avenue Supermarts, Eris Lifesciences, GTPL Hathway, NIIT Technologies, NPR Finance, Sashwat Technologies, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Elxsi, and

Tejas Networks, among others are a part of that list.

The large part of the rally seen in Indian market could be driven by covering of positions by foreign investors but there are other positive factors as well, says Adrian Mowat, MD & Chief EM Strategist, JP Morgan said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The Street also awaits for key trigger from earnings going forward, even as the season kicked off on Tuesday with IndusInd Bank reporting earnings. Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) sees this quarter's year-on-year growth to be marginally

lower.

“Some sectors such as the auto sector and some corporate banks could be hit and expect the quarter to be slightly disappointing,” Mahesh Patil, Co-CIO, Birla Sun Life AMC told CNBC-aTV18 in an interview.